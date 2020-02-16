wrestling / News
PCW Ultra MUTINY Episode 31 Online: TJP vs. Artemis Spencer, More
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
PCW Ultra has released the latest episode of their MUTINY show online, featuring TJP vs. Artemis Spencer and more. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:
We continue our coverage of Anniversary 2020 as former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Ultra Original TJ Perkins takes on Artemis Spencer in a match presented by our partners at DEFY Wrestling. We’ll also take a look back to Tuff Luck when Hammerstone battled Brody King in a classic match from 2018. That and so much more on a packed edition of Mutiny.
Brought to you by THAT MEXICAN GUY CATERING in San Pedro, CA, Chemical Guys, Sapporo and the LAX Fanfest.
Featured this week:
TJ Perkins vs. Artemis Spencer
Hammerstone vs. Brody King
