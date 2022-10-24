wrestling / News
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below.
*Kevin Koa def. Flyboy Freddy
*Grizz Broady def. Devin Reno
*PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley
*Shane Haste def. Puma King
*Toa Liona def. Bad Dude Tito
*PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van def. Sumie Sakai
*PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship – Ultra Vault Match: Jacob Fatu def. Hammerstone & Schaff & Sinn Bodhi
My first @PCWULTRA show last night and they did not disappoint in the least. They've got some talented wrestlers and put on a hell of a show. A SoCal must see for a wrestling fan. So mad my phone died at the main event. It was an insane match. #PCWUltra #Luchalit. pic.twitter.com/Ig13h5xTFm
— Justin Ashton (@BashtonBigMan) October 22, 2022
I really saw @alexhammerstone get detonated last night at @PCWULTRA . 🤯💥💣#pcwultra #pcw #alexhammerstone pic.twitter.com/TZBSasqrNi
— Koffin Radio ⚰️📻 (@KoffinRadio) October 22, 2022
Carnage for the PCW Championship!@alexhammerstone @SAMOANWEREWOLF @SiNNbODHi #schaff @PCWULTRA #pcwultra pic.twitter.com/2XFPhH4uAQ
— Koffin Radio ⚰️📻 (@KoffinRadio) October 22, 2022
AND NEW!!!! #UltraChampion @SAMOANWEREWOLF #PCWUltra #SetInStone pic.twitter.com/0ffKQHSyND
— 👑 ®N™ 🐇 (@kingron2769) October 22, 2022
.@PumaKingOficial pays the price against @ShaneTMDK !@PCWULTRA #pcwultra #pumaking #shanehaste pic.twitter.com/8E6XBhW7yZ
— Koffin Radio ⚰️📻 (@KoffinRadio) October 22, 2022
