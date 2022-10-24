PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More

The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below.

*Kevin Koa def. Flyboy Freddy

*Grizz Broady def. Devin Reno

*PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley

*Shane Haste def. Puma King

*Toa Liona def. Bad Dude Tito

*PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van def. Sumie Sakai

*PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship – Ultra Vault Match: Jacob Fatu def. Hammerstone & Schaff & Sinn Bodhi