PCW Ultra Announces Show At Rose Bowl Next Month

PCW Ultra is set to host a show at the Rose Bowl next month before an NCAA football game. The promotion announced that they will host the show on October 7th before UCLA takes on Washington State.

The tickets page for the show reads:

Join UCLA Football and PCW ULTRA at the world famous Rose Bowl Stadium! Head out to the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 7 for our annual Los Bruins Game. Join us to see the Bruins take on the Washington State Cougars, and head inside early to catch the stars of Lucha Libre and PCW ULTRA as they compete in the Court of Champions before kickoff. Tickets include access to the UCLA vs. Washington State and PCW ULTRA show. Game time is TBD.