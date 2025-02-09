Penta Explains Origin of Cero Miedo Catchphrase

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Penta spoke about the origins of his ‘Cero Miedo’ catchphrase, as well as how he came up with the taunt that comes with it.

He said: “The truth is, I love the Corridos. Mexican music is The Corridos. Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. In a lot of songs, they say, ‘Cero Miedo.’ ‘Cero miedo mi compa,’ which in English is ‘No fear, my friend.’ I hear ‘Cero Miedo,’ and I liked it. My first interview in AAA, I did a promo, ‘How are things?’ ‘Cero miedo.’ My reaction was ‘Cero miedo.’ After that, everyone (kept saying) ‘Cero miedo.’ I improved ‘cero miedo’ with the hands, the t-shirts, and everything. It came from the Corridos in Mexico.“