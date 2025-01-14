wrestling / News

Penta Makes WWE Raw Debut, Defeats Chad Gable

January 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Penta 1-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

Penta has finally arrived in WWE, defeating Chad Gable in his WWE Raw debut. Monday night’s show saw the AEW alumnus come out as Gable’s mystery opponent. The two battled back and forth, with Penta ultimately getting the win with a Penta Driver.

Penta’s WWE debut has been teased for the last several weeks after he exited AEW at the start of December.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Penta El Zero M, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading