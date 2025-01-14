wrestling / News
Penta Makes WWE Raw Debut, Defeats Chad Gable
January 13, 2025 | Posted by
Penta has finally arrived in WWE, defeating Chad Gable in his WWE Raw debut. Monday night’s show saw the AEW alumnus come out as Gable’s mystery opponent. The two battled back and forth, with Penta ultimately getting the win with a Penta Driver.
Penta’s WWE debut has been teased for the last several weeks after he exited AEW at the start of December.
PENTA has arrived on #RawOnNetflix! pic.twitter.com/K0NLjE2pWZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025
Monday Night PENTA!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YvQUuSqNSV
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025
Penta RULES!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/l00oWQzBr3
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025
This is the PENTA NEW ERA!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/oOBY3QpfLC
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025