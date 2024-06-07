People in TNA Reportedly ‘Concerned’ Over Recent Exits

As previously reported, several prominent staff members departed TNA Wrestling last week, including Lou D’Angeli, RD Evans and Dave Sahadi. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are people backstage that are ‘concerned’ following this news, particularly with talent not being told a lot. TNA keeping its deal with WWE a secret has also led to concerns backstage.

The previous heads of creative for some time were Jimmy Jacobs, Scott D’Amore, Tommy Dreamer and RD Evans. D’Amore was fired, Jacobs went to AEW and with Evans leaving, it’s just Dreamer from that group. He’s working with Hunter ‘Delirious’ Johnson and Jorge Barbosa (who is known for documentaries and doesn’t have a lot of experience with wrestling).

Other staff members that were let go last week included D’Angeli’s assistant Lily Arenallo, which means the booking department only has Greg Bagarozy right now.

Anthem previously considered doing permanent tapings live every Thursday at Full Sail University. According to one person, Full Sail no longer has interest with D’Angeli gone. However, another source noted there may be some hope but D’Angeli was the one taking point on that. Others have “soured” on the idea of going live.

Some of the work done by those let go will reportedly be outsourced.