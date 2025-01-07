Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla Set for MLW TV Tapings

– Major League Wrestling announced Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla for the January 11 beIN SPORTS TV tapings for MLW Kings of Colosseum. Here’s the full announcement:

CMLL’s Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla Jan 11 in Dallas

CMLL luchadora squares off against Dallas’ Alejandra Quintanilla.

MLW today announced CMLL’s Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

Persephone, one of CMLL’s brightest young talents, has quickly distinguished herself as an emerging force in the women’s division. Known for her remarkable blend of power and aerial finesse, Persephone made a lasting impression in her MLW debut late last year. As she continues to ascend the ranks, this matchup is another opportunity to showcase her dominance and skill to matchmakers.

Facing her will be Alejandra Quintanilla, the Dallas native nicknamed “La Leona.” Originally hailing from San Salvador, El Salvador, Quintanilla has captivated audiences with her ferocity and technical precision. Her devastating finishing move, the Lion’s Prey (Reverse Cravat Code Breaker), is as thrilling as it is effective.

Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and air at a later date.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.