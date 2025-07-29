wrestling / News

Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

July 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV Image Credit: GCW

Pete Dunne will battle Jonathan Gresham at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Monday that the WWE star will face Gresham at the SummerSlam weekend show, as you can see below.

Bloodsport XIV takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey. The updated lineup of confirmed matches is:

* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham

