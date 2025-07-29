wrestling / News
Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV
Pete Dunne will battle Jonathan Gresham at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Monday that the WWE star will face Gresham at the SummerSlam weekend show, as you can see below.
Bloodsport XIV takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey. The updated lineup of confirmed matches is:
* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham
Two of Pro Wrestling's most dangerous grapplers are set to clash at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIV.
Refined in skills and holds but possessing the blunt viciousness needed when skill is not enough. These two are set to tear down the house and one another.
Pete Dunne takes on… pic.twitter.com/PjOIOK6ubR
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 29, 2025
