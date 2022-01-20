Pete Rose On How Much He Was Paid To Appear At Wrestlemania

In an interview with The Whole Story (via Fightful), Pete Rose spoke about his appearances at Wrestlemania between 1998 and 2000, and how much he was paid to do it. Rose had an annual feud with Kane, which resulted in Kane beating him up three years in a row. He’d later return to be a guest host of RAW, only to run afoul of Kane yet again.

He said: “Well, it’s strictly a retired baseball player getting a gig, and that gig paid $50,000 to do WrestleMania, and let me tell you something about WrestleMania. I say this constantly. I have never met a wrestler there that wasn’t a good guy. Backstage, Big Show, Undertaker, Stone Cold, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, they’re all great guys behind the scenes. I love the wrestlers. They’re entertainers. They understand they got a good gig going. I watch them a couple of times a week now. I root for Charlotte, Ric Flair’s my buddy.“