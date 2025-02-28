Peter Rosenberg To Serve As The Voice Of WWE EVOLVE

Peter Rosenberg is set to be the voice of WWE EVOLVE when the show debuts next week. Shawn Michaels revealed in an an interview with Rosenberg that the radio host and sometime WWE Kickoff show panelist will be the voice of the upcoming series, as you can see below.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Robert Stone will serve with Rosenberg at the announce desk.

WWE EVOLVE debuts on March 5th on Tubi.