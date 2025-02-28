wrestling / News
Peter Rosenberg To Serve As The Voice Of WWE EVOLVE
February 28, 2025 | Posted by
Peter Rosenberg is set to be the voice of WWE EVOLVE when the show debuts next week. Shawn Michaels revealed in an an interview with Rosenberg that the radio host and sometime WWE Kickoff show panelist will be the voice of the upcoming series, as you can see below.
In addition, PWInsider reports that Robert Stone will serve with Rosenberg at the announce desk.
WWE EVOLVE debuts on March 5th on Tubi.
BREAKING NEWS: @ShawnMichaels has announced that @Rosenbergradio will be THE VOICE of WWE Evolve, which starts Wednesday, March 5 on @Tubi at 8pm
Congrats Peter! pic.twitter.com/qnVWR3P5qp
— Don, Hahn & Rosenberg (@DHRonESPN) February 28, 2025
