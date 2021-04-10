wrestling / News
Petey Williams Revealed As Josh Alexander’s Mystery Partner At Impact Hardcore Justice (Pics, Video)
Petey Williams made his return to Impact Wrestling on Saturday as he was revealed as Josh Alexander’s mystery partner at Hardcore Justice in the three-way tag team match featuring the team of Madman Fulton and Ace Austin and the duo of TJP and Fallah Bahh.
It was a successful return for the former X-Division Champion, with him and Alexander coming out victorious in what was Williams’ first match with Impact since February of last year.
You can check out highlights from the match below, and be sure to follow 411’s live coverage of Hardcore Justice at this link.
X-Division LEGEND @iPeteyWilliams is BACK as @Walking_Weapon's partner! #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/wq1ONOqgXN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
Two long-standing X-Division stalwarts going at it. #HardcoreJustice @MegaTJP @iPeteyWilliams pic.twitter.com/JgVRrAkI2M
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
.@iPeteyWilliams and @Walking_Weapon are making one hell of a team. #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/N1LCwObxSB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
With @MegaTJP on his back, @FultonWorld still chokeslams TWO MEN! #HardcoreJustice pic.twitter.com/xIE6OA3w1y
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
Often imitated, never duplicated. #HardcoreJustice @iPeteyWilliams pic.twitter.com/MUSworP3xc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2021
