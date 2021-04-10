wrestling / News

Petey Williams Revealed As Josh Alexander’s Mystery Partner At Impact Hardcore Justice (Pics, Video)

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Hardcore Justice

Petey Williams made his return to Impact Wrestling on Saturday as he was revealed as Josh Alexander’s mystery partner at Hardcore Justice in the three-way tag team match featuring the team of Madman Fulton and Ace Austin and the duo of TJP and Fallah Bahh.

It was a successful return for the former X-Division Champion, with him and Alexander coming out victorious in what was Williams’ first match with Impact since February of last year.

You can check out highlights from the match below, and be sure to follow 411’s live coverage of Hardcore Justice at this link.

