Peyton Royce Jokes That ‘Boring’ Response To Vince McMahon Probably Led To WWE Release

Peyton Royce was among the group of WWE releases back in April, and on a recent edition of her Off Her Chops podcast with Billie Kay, Royce recalled a meeting with Vince McMahon about their IIconics team being split up in the WWE Draft and potential ideas for her as a singles competitor.

Royce mentioned the details of the meeting, including not having a great response when McMahon brushed off one of her ideas (via Fightful):

“This is when [Billie Kay was] drafted to SmackDown and I decided to put on my big girl panties and talk to Vince. I had in my head what I knew I wanted to say, but he brushed it off very quickly and I was like, ‘Aw, crap. I’ve got nothing else.’ I had an idea that I wanted to present and he wanted to discuss other ideas, but I didn’t have other ideas. This was the one I wanted to talk about and put my time and effort into.”

Royce then recalled McMahon asking what she does for fun and joked that her “boring” response could have led to her WWE release:

“He says to me, ‘What do you do for fun?’ Me being me, the introvert, the homebody that I am, I had to let him know that I like to sit on the couch with my dogs and watch TV and he just stared at me, and so in my head, I’m like, ‘just make something up!’ I couldn’t make anything up. Nothing was coming out. Because I’m not a liar. I didn’t want to lie to the man. I feel like he could have seen right through that. I basically said to him ‘I’m sorry, I’m boring. I like to just be at home on my off days.’ [Mimicking Vince’s response] ‘There’s nothing boring about that. You’re at home with your dogs watching TV!’ I didn’t contribute much during that, unfortunately. Probably why I lost the job.”

You can listen to the full conversation below.