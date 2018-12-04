Quantcast

 

Various News: Pics From Today’s WWE Tribute to The Troops Tapings, Identity of The Extras on Raw Last Night, WALTER’s Next PROGRESS Title Defense Announced

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Tribute to the Troops

– Here are some pictures from today’s WWE Tribute to The Troops tapings, which took place in Fort Hood, Texas…

– The extras used on last night’s WWE Raw during the open forum segment were talents from the Reality of Wrestling promotion owned by Booker T. They were Rockelle Vaughn, Zack Mason, Alex Gracia and Clay Roberts. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– PROGRESS announced today that WALTER will defend his PROGRESS world title against Shigehiro Irie on Sunday…

