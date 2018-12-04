Various News: Pics From Today’s WWE Tribute to The Troops Tapings, Identity of The Extras on Raw Last Night, WALTER’s Next PROGRESS Title Defense Announced

– Here are some pictures from today’s WWE Tribute to The Troops tapings, which took place in Fort Hood, Texas…

Such a good time at #TributeToTheTroops 😁 it's always an honor being able to give back to people who give so much to us pic.twitter.com/E9KkcGLye9 — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 4, 2018

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." THANK YOU Hood Army Airfield! #tributetothetroops 🇺🇸♥️ @natbynature 👯‍♀️ #sdlive #raw #USA WOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/vpoIyGGJrN — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 4, 2018

This morning was so amazing! It was something I’ve wanted to be a part of since I was just a kid dreaming of being a WWE Superstar. #TributeToTheTroops always motivated me. Thank you for welcoming us! #FirstCavalry pic.twitter.com/QRLjJpE6VW — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 4, 2018

#tributetothetroops is always such a special experience for me, having the opportunity to bond with our troops, share stories, and see their strength makes me so appreciative of the sacrifices they make and the freedoms we have here at home…we love and support you troops! pic.twitter.com/SFGdQZOChQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 4, 2018

Fort Hood Soldiers & their families are ready and raring to meet some Superstars 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HGo2vZhJGR — WWE Data Lady (@LoveIt) December 4, 2018

– The extras used on last night’s WWE Raw during the open forum segment were talents from the Reality of Wrestling promotion owned by Booker T. They were Rockelle Vaughn, Zack Mason, Alex Gracia and Clay Roberts. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– PROGRESS announced today that WALTER will defend his PROGRESS world title against Shigehiro Irie on Sunday…