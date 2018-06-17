wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match at Money in the Bank
– The Smackdown Tag Team Championships stayed with the Bludgeon Brothers on the Money in the Bank Kickoff show. You can see pics and video of the match between the champions and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows below. The Bludgeon Brothers delivered an assisted powerbomb to Luke Gallows to pick up the win.
Harper and Rowan won the championships at WrestleMania 34 and are in their first reign.
The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided RIGHT NOW on @WWE #MITB Kickoff…so here come a couple of GOOD BROTHERS!@LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/uBtlNx9dK7
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
Your #SDLive #TagTeamChampions The #BludgeonBrothers are ready to bring the WAR to @WWE #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/iwBC5SVp1F
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 17, 2018
The ATTACK
NEVER
STOPS
HARPER. ROWAN. BLUDGEON BROTHERS! #MITB pic.twitter.com/9TnBUf3zU0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018
It's BLUDGEON Brothers vs. GOOD Brothers as @LukeHarperWWE & @ERICKROWAN defend their #SDLive #TagTeamTitles against @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE in the #MITB #Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/l8A4DparGz
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
Do YOU want to be in the ring with THIS?! #MITB @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/1cVe1THVMB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 17, 2018
#BigLG @LukeHarperWWE is showing off the STRENGTH-SKI! #MITB pic.twitter.com/nz8Gj4nuiq
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
Another #SDLive tag team has been BLUDGEONED as @LukeHarperWWE & @ERICKROWAN put away @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE on #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/E9pJL5sKUl
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018