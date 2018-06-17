Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Pics, Video From Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match at Money in the Bank

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bludgeon Brothers Money in the Bank

– The Smackdown Tag Team Championships stayed with the Bludgeon Brothers on the Money in the Bank Kickoff show. You can see pics and video of the match between the champions and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows below. The Bludgeon Brothers delivered an assisted powerbomb to Luke Gallows to pick up the win.

Harper and Rowan won the championships at WrestleMania 34 and are in their first reign.

article topics :

The Bludgeon Brothers, WWE Money in the Bank, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading