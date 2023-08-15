Piper Niven Returns On WWE Raw, Makes Herself Co-Women’s Tag Team Champion

Chelsea Green has a new co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Champion in the returning Piper Niven. Green has been looking for a new partner since Sonya Deville was announced to have suffered an ACL tear last week. Green has been looking for a partner in an effort to hold onto the titles, and on tonight’s show, she was confronted by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance who said they wanted a shot at the titles when Green received a new partner.

That immediately let to Niven appearing and attacking both Carter and Chance, then taking one of Green’s tag title belts and telling Green she had a new partner. This is Niven’s first appearance on WWE TV since May, when she competed on WWE Main Event. Her last WWE match was at a house show in Newcastle, England against Becky Lynch on June 30th.