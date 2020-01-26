wrestling / News

PJ Black Confirms New Deal With ROH

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
pj black roh

It was reported two days ago that PJ Black signed a new multi-year deal with Ring of Honor as he previous deal was set to expire. In a post on Instagram, Black confirmed the news.

