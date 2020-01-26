wrestling / News
PJ Black Confirms New Deal With ROH
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported two days ago that PJ Black signed a new multi-year deal with Ring of Honor as he previous deal was set to expire. In a post on Instagram, Black confirmed the news.
More Trending Stories
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral