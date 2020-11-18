PJ Black Injured After A Fall Down Stairs

PJ Black suffered a leg injury after he took a tumble down the stairs on over the weekend. Black posted to his Instagram noting that he fell down the stairs during the full moon and ended up with a hole in his ankle.

Black proceeded to note his history of injuries that have piled up over the last five years and how he’s “rethinking” life and death due to a lot of reading about past lives:

“I fell down some stairs (full moon). Injuries suck. But they are necessary apparently. Up until 5 years ago I’ve never broken a bone or had surgery. Never even been stung by a bee! Fast forward to today.. Broken both legs multiple times, 33 screws and a few plates (Titanium and Steel. 2 different continents.) in my legs and ring finger. A few NDE’s (Near Death Experience) later here I am rethinking life/death. Not because I got hurt; the avatar will heal; because death is an illusion. I’ve been able to experience many of my past lives even in Atlantis! This is surreal to me since I was raised Christian and we were taught that reincarnation isn’t real. I’ve since read copious amounts of books on this subject (if any1 has any good ones or need recs just ask). And if all those “lives” were hallucinations; then so is this one! The last 5 years have been the worst years of my life but at the same time the best thing to ever happen to me. #growth — Also F**K 2020”

Black was last on TV working a match on last Friday’s NJPW Strong, where he lost to Tama Tonga. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Black for a quick and full recovery.