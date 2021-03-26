PJ Black On His WWE Departure Being a Hard Decision, Relationship With Triple H

PJ Black’s decision to exit WWE was an impulsive one, and he looked back on it in a new interview. Black worked as Justin Gabriel in WWE and during an interview with the So Catch show, he was asked about his decision to quit the company in January of 2015 and how the he wished he had done things a big differently. You can check out some highlights below:

On his departure from WWE: “It was a hard decision. A lot of people weren’t happy — I wasn’t happy with myself at the time. And I — it’s frustrating sometimes when you want to do something and express yourself in a certain way and you cannot do that, if that makes any sense. So it was an extremely hard decision for me, but I have a great fanbase of people who want to see what I’m gonna do next. Some of the fans that do follow me, they know what I’m capable of and now that the handcuffs are off I can kind of be PJ Black.”

On his decision of exiting being impulsive: “It was so long ago, I hardly remember. But I just remember going through the emotions, you know, just being frustrated with life. And, you know, maybe a lot of it was my fault. I had a very long — I wouldn’t say rough, [but] tough career. But you know, coming from a third-world country in South Africa, trying to make it in the world of pro wrestling in the United States. I remember, being a teenager and I told everyone, ‘This is what I’m going to do with my life.’ And they were like, ‘You’re crazy. It’ll never work because no South African has ever made it to the big stage.’ And I was like, ‘Well perfect, I’m going to be the first one!’ …I did it, I’m stoked the way it turned out. I wish I could’ve made some different decisions along the way…

On Triple H not being happy with his exit: “I mean, I wouldn’t say not happy. But I mean, I could’ve done things a lot different. I probably should’ve spoken to a few people before I made this crazy decision. But you know, that’s my life. I’ve always made crazy decisions, whether it’s in the ring, out of the ring, sky diving. That’s just how I live my life. For me, life is a video game and I will never change no matter what happens. But yes, we’re good now. He actually sent me a text the other day. So, I can’t say too much about that but we’re good.”

