PJ Black Open To Potential WWE Return, Notes That He Showed Them His New Character

PJ Black recently weighed in on a possible return to WWE, noting that he’s open to it in the right circumstance. Black had a run in WWE as Justin Gabriel and during an interview with PWMania he was asked if he’d be up for returning at some point. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he ever sees himself returning to WWE: “I mean, never say never [with the] WWE. I did show them this new character I’ve been working on and I sent them the package. I sent it to all the writers, the producers and everyone I know that works there. And you know, it’s kind of mixed reviews. Everyone’s like, interesting. I really want to see what’s next. Some people’s some people were like, Wow, there’s so much we could do with it. Because there’s so many layers to unpack.”

On showing the character to AEW people: “Some of the AEW people were just like, ‘ah, yeah, this is cool, but can you just be Darewolf?’ And I was like, Yeah, I can do that, too. So we’ll see what happens. I haven’t really had any, like, solid offers or anything like that. But like I said, it would be nice, but I mean, I’m not going to wait around for that before I pull the trigger on this character. So we’ll see. We’ll see it. I mean, it’s a very interesting time in wrestling right now. There’s so many companies and great talents all over the world. So I think it’s a really exciting time. This is what I like about wrestling. You know, like if it evolves and if you don’t have depth, then you get left behind. And then you’ll see guys like Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio has been around forever and ever and ever, and they just kind of like adapt and go. So I’m trying to not be like Chris Jericho, but kind of just adapt to the time reinventing myself playing a new character, like just bringing some new new things to the table that I think will be fresh and exciting.”