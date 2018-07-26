Poffo Family Hidden Gems Being Added to WWE Network

– WWE is set to add three “Hidden Gems” from the Poffo family to the WWE Network on Thursday. WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added:

* Pro Wrestling USA 09/21/1984 – Lanny Poffo vs Nick Bockwinkel

This WWE Hidden Gem features “Leaping” Lanny Poffo bringing his in-ring abilities into action against the legendary Nick Bockwinkel.

* Championship Wrestling from Florida 01/11/1977 – Angelo Poffo vs Pat Patterson

Angelo Poffo, patriarch of the legendary Poffo family, takes to the ring to battle the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson.

* Georgia Championship Wrestling 11/24/1983 – Randy Savage & Magnum T.A. vs The Mongolians

“Macho Man” Randy Savage partners with Magnum T.A. to take on The Mongolians in this tag team match from Georgia Championship Wrestling.