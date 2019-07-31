wrestling / News
Possible Identity Of Individual Who Caused Scaffolding To Fall On Roman Reigns (SPOILERS)
During last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, Roman Reigns was preparing to meet Kayla Braxton to make a challenge for Summerslam, when someone pushed scaffolding down on him. There has been speculating that Samoa Joe, who Reigns has been feuding with lately, was behind it. However, some fans believe it might actually be Buddy Murphy. Several posted photos to Twitter which show Murphy walking away from the scene of the attack. It’s a shot of Murphy from behind, but the theory is that it’s the same shirt that the “Best Kept Secret” wore during recent WWE appearances. Check out the evidence and decide for yourself below.
WAS IT BUDDY MURPHY??!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/mGiny40xlm
— Rainbow Warrior (Jacob is #AllElite) (@Rainbowarior17) July 31, 2019
Come on Know y’all can clearly see that’s buddy Murphy or I’m blind it’s someone else 🤨 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lFpUfFQ6Z9
— Cameron branch (@thecarolinakid8) July 31, 2019
Why did they bother calling up Buddy Murphy? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MdgSZ5qtXd
— Jake🦖 (@JHGallant) July 31, 2019
