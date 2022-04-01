Possible Spoiler On Talent Backstage at ROH Supercard of Honor

A new report has a potential spoiler on a talent backstage at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor. Fightful Select reports that Brian Cage was backstage at the show this afternoon, though there is no confirmed word that he will be on the PPV.

Cage is signed with AEW but has not appeared there since last fall and hasn’t been at shows in months. There’s no word on specifics around his being backstage at the ROH PPV.

Thew site notes that they were told to expect something “significant” in general regarding the show and was told that it would be one of the better post-show media scrums that AEW or ROH have done.