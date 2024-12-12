Possible Spoilers On Legends Set For Saturday Night’s Main Event

A new report has spoilers on some WWE legends set to appear at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. The event takes place on — well, Saturday night and airs on NBC, and PWInsider Elite (per Wrestling Inc) reports that in addition to the rumored appearance by Jimmy Hart, the quartet of Ted DiBiase, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Koko B. Ware, and Tito Santana are scheduled to be at the show.

The event will feature Jesse Ventura on commentary and has the following card announced:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Bayley OR Chelsea Green vs. Michin OR Tiffany Stratton

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn