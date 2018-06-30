WWE News: Possible Time Change Coming To NXT Takeover Events, Kevin Owens’ Theme Released Online, Adam Cole Calls Out EC3

– F4WOnline (via Wrestling Inc) reports that NXT Takeover events are being moved up an hour to a 7 PM ET start time. There’s no word if this will happen for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV during Summerslam weekend, but it will definitely be in place by Takeover: Los Angeles in November during Survivor Series weekend. WWE isn’t intending to run longer shows but it’s likely that will happen. The current directing is that Takeover shows are less than three hours.

– WWE has released Kevin Owens’ theme song online.

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole called out EC3 before the NXT event in Cocoa, Florida.