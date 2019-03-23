WWE News: Poster Revealed For NXT Takeover: New York, Ricochet Appears On UpUpDownDown, Zack Ryder Promises To Get Curt Hawkins A Wrestlemania Moment

– Triple H revealed the official poster for NXT Takeover: New York on Twitter. The event happens on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Ricochet playing a vintage Dragon Ball Z fighting game with Xavier Woods.

– WWE has posted a new promo from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in which Ryder once again promises to get Hawkins a win.