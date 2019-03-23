wrestling / News
WWE News: Poster Revealed For NXT Takeover: New York, Ricochet Appears On UpUpDownDown, Zack Ryder Promises To Get Curt Hawkins A Wrestlemania Moment
– Triple H revealed the official poster for NXT Takeover: New York on Twitter. The event happens on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
In less than two weeks:
One of the most stacked @WWENXT cards in history..
In less than two weeks, @WWENXT takes over #WrestleMania weekend @barclayscenter for #NXTTakeOver: New York.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/L0hYBSgwHY
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2019
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Ricochet playing a vintage Dragon Ball Z fighting game with Xavier Woods.
– WWE has posted a new promo from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in which Ryder once again promises to get Hawkins a win.
They may be winless, but @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins aren't defeated in making this year's #WrestleMania their very best yet! #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/Y6SzArYr4R
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Handled Running WWE During the Looming Steroid Trial of 1994
- Chris Jericho Recalls How WrestleMania XIX Match With Shawn Michaels Almost Didn’t Happen
- Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized to Triple H, Says WWE Return Is Possible Some Day
- Edge Defends Baron Corbin Over Kurt Angle/WrestleMania Backlash: ‘He’s a Talented Dude’