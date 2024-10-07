wrestling / News

Poster Released For WWE Crown Jewel, First Two Matches Confirmed

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel WWE World Cup Saudi Arabia Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released the first poster for Crown Jewel, which confirms the first two matches for the Saudi Arabia PLE. The top men’s and women’s champions of RAW and Smackdown will face each other to determine the 2024 Crown Jewel Champion. The event happens in Riyadh on November 2. The lineup includes:

* Crown Jewel Men’s Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER
* Crown Jewel Women’s Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

