Poster Released For WWE Crown Jewel, First Two Matches Confirmed
WWE has released the first poster for Crown Jewel, which confirms the first two matches for the Saudi Arabia PLE. The top men’s and women’s champions of RAW and Smackdown will face each other to determine the 2024 Crown Jewel Champion. The event happens in Riyadh on November 2. The lineup includes:
* Crown Jewel Men’s Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER
* Crown Jewel Women’s Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan
هذي السنة #موسم_الرياض يصنع التاريخ في الرياض مع كراون جول 🔥
للمرة الأولى بطل WWE ضد بطل العالم للرجال والنساء مع فائز واحد يتوج بلقب بطل كراون جول 👑
خلكم جاهزين 😎
This year, Riyadh Season brings history to the ring with Crown Jewel 🔥
For the first time ever, WWE Champion… pic.twitter.com/Awzfx44F7g
— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 7, 2024
