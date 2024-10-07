Poster Released For WWE Crown Jewel, First Two Matches Confirmed

WWE has released the first poster for Crown Jewel, which confirms the first two matches for the Saudi Arabia PLE. The top men’s and women’s champions of RAW and Smackdown will face each other to determine the 2024 Crown Jewel Champion. The event happens in Riyadh on November 2. The lineup includes:

* Crown Jewel Men’s Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER

* Crown Jewel Women’s Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan