Potential Spoiler On WWE NXT Surprise For Tonight’s Show
September 10, 2024
WWE has something big planned for fans watching tonight’s NXT episode.
According to Fightful Select, TNA wrestler Alex Hammerstone is currently at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is planning a surprise opponent for WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi on the show.
This match was teased in a video posted on the NXT Anonymous X account, where Tony D’Angelo was seen paying off a mysterious figure, mentioning he added a little extra to ensure his issues would be “taken care of.”
Today, Hammerstone and Femi were spotted practicing together. This is the latest instance of collaboration between TNA and WWE.
