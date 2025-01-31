Potential Spoilers For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

A new report has a spoiler and potential spoiler for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has confirmed that, despite her saying she won’t be in town, Jordynne Grace is planned for the women’s Rumble match.

The report also notes that Stephanie Vaquer has been “discussed” for the match, though her participation is not confirmed. The report also notes that there are “surprises” planned for the women’s Rumble.

The Royal Rumble takes place tomorrow and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.