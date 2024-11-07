Powerhouse Hobbs Sends Message To Don Callis After AEW Dynamite Return

Powerhouse Hobbs made his return on AEW Dynamite, and he had a message for Don Callis after the show. As noted, Hobbs returned after half a year of being out to injury and teamed with Ricochet against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. In a post-Dynamite digital exclusive, Hobbs spoke alongside Ricochet, Mark Davis and Will Ospreay and talked about how Callis disrespected him while he was on the shelf.

“Five months, Don,” Hobbs began. “Five months of being disrespected. No phone call, no email. Not even a text. Not even a ‘Get Well’ gift. You see Don, let’s not forget. Over a year ago, I took to Oakland, California. I took you to the war zone. I took you to the Bay, dog.”

He continued, “You know where I’m from; you know what I’m all about. So you want to go to war? Let’s go to war. But look at the soldiers. Look at these soldiers. Look who I brought with me.”

Hobbs and Ricochet picked up the win on Dynamite with Davis and Ospreay coming out to make the save for the two after a post-match attack.

