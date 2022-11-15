PPW Thunder Struck Results 11.12.22: Tag Titles Change Hands, More

Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling held its latest event Thunder Struck on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania sjow, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* PPW No Limits Championship Match: Timothy Theory def. Jeremy Kobert, Raheem Royal, Steven Fuerte, Trevor Kage and Vee Marino

* PPW Television Championship Match: Adrian Soriano def. Griffin McCoy

* Prime Time Heat & Rembrandt def. South Philly’s Finest & Luigi Primo

* PPW Tag Team Championships Match: Primal Fear def. Championship Material and Johnny Moran & Tom Mitchell

* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Afa Jr. def. Havoc

* Serpentico def. Brando Lee and Chris Slade and Mantequilla

* VSK def. Killian McMurphy

* PPW Women’s Championship Match: Miranda Vionette def. Dani Mo and Riley Krowe and Zayda Steel

* Dalton Castle def. Encore

* The Trumpets Of Apocalypse def. The Wild Boys

* PPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Facade def. Breaux Keller and Clutch Adams and The Mecca