Premier Men’s Title Match Set For PSN Wrestling Showcase

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona and Colt Cabana will do battle to determine the first Premier Men’s Champion at PSN Wrestling Showcase. PSN announced on Monday that the two will do battle for the inaugural championship at the event, which takes place on September 9th and airs on Premier Streaming Network.

You can see the announcement below:

