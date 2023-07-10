wrestling / News
Premier Men’s Title Match Set For PSN Wrestling Showcase
Matt Cardona and Colt Cabana will do battle to determine the first Premier Men’s Champion at PSN Wrestling Showcase. PSN announced on Monday that the two will do battle for the inaugural championship at the event, which takes place on September 9th and airs on Premier Streaming Network.
You can see the announcement below:
🚨BREAKING🚨
Just announced by Freddie Prinze Jr. on @BustedOpenRadio.
In the spirit of celebrating Independent Wrestling,
On September 9th from Metuchen, NJ:
The Indy God @TheMattCardona will face a man some consider the Godfather of Independent Wrestling @ColtCabana for the… pic.twitter.com/a8bqwhM49n
— Premier Streaming Network (@WatchOnPremier) July 10, 2023
