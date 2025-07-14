Prestige Wrestling Combat Clash (7.13.25) Results: Steel Cage Match

Prestige Wrestling held its Combat Clash event on July 13 from the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon. The results are below, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

* Battle Royal: Elliot Tyler defeated ???, Casey Ferreira, Charly Avell, Drexl, JAIDEN, Jiah Jewell, Sebastian Wolfe, Sid Sylum, Spencer Scott, and Zaye Perez

* Travis Williams defeated Jordan Cruz

* Matt Brannigan defeated Matt Cardona

* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated Brooke Havok & Elayna Black

* Four Way Match: Cody Chhun defeated Jordan Oliver, Man Like DeReiss, and Mustafa Ali

* Drexl defeated Su Yung

* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (champion) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver)

* Prestige Championship Steel Cage Match: Judas Icarus defeated Alan Angels (champion) to win the championship.