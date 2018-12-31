WWE News: Preview For Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno on NXT, Zack Ryder Says He’s WWE’s Longest Reigning Champion

– WWE has posted a preview for the NXT Takeover: WarGames rematch between Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno for this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the full write-up from WWE.com below:

Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno lock up in TakeOver rematch

The last time Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno faced off in the ring — for an impromptu match at the start of NXT TakeOver: WarGames — it was over in the blink of an eye thanks to a head-rocking leaping knee from The King of Bros.

Embarrassed and enraged over the loss, The Knockout Artist gave Riddle a brutal receipt on the Dec. 5 edition of NXT, blindsiding the former MMA star with a Rolling Elbow after Riddle’s defeat of Punishment Martinez.

Riddle and Ohno are now set to throw down in a rematch this Wednesday on NXT. Will the New Year mean a new start for the frustrated Knockout Artist, or will The King of Bros kick off 2019 on the right foot with another victory against one of sports-entertainment’s most sophisticated and dangerous strikers?

– Zack Ryder took to Twitter for a tongue-in-cheek post declaring himself the longest-reigning champion in WWE history. Ryder is, of course, the self-crowned Internet Champion from his Z! True Long Island Story series, and declared himself champion 2,804 days ago.

It is worth noting that technically, the longest-reigning reigning champion in history is The Fabulous Moolah, who is recognized as holding the WWF Women’s Championship for 10,170 days. Even if you count the unrecognized championship reigns from live events in the 1960s and 1970s where she lost and regained the title, she reigned uninterrupted for 3,651 days.