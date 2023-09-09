Prince Nana Signed To Multi-Year Deal With AEW

If you like Prince Nana’s dancing, get ready to see a lot more of it. Fightful Select reports that AEW has signed Prince Nana to a multi-year deal as his recent work has been highly praised in the company.

Nana had been a part of Ring of Honor since the beginning with multiple runs in the company. He eventually came back to replace Tully Blanchard as the manager of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony for Tony Khan’s version. Since then, the Embassy and the Mogul Affiliates merged and he’s been working with Swerve Strickland as well.