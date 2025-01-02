– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, AEW’s Prince Nana discussed his plan to get Swerve Strickland back to the top of the promotion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Prince Nana on the plan for Swerve Strickland: “The plan is to take Swerve back to the top. There are no other plans. We’re looking at other championship belts, but that’s a step down. Right now, we’re focusing on making sure Swerve continues to stay healthy. He’s been working out on a regular basis, eating the right things, going to the chiropractor, getting the rest that he needs.”

On Strickland’s current situation: “We’re in a situation that we can pick and choose who we want to wrestle and who we feel deserves to be in the ring with Swerve. It’s not going to be an easy night.”

Swerve Strickland los a Triple Threat Match on last night’s AEW Dynamite to secure the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match on next week’s Dynamite. Jay White won the bout, which also included Roderick Strong. After the match, Swerve was attacked by Ricochet, who wielded a pair of scissors, cutting Swerve open.