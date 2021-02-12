wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination 2021: Back To Budokan Results – New GHC Champion Crowned, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH’s latest event took place this morning and saw a new GHC Heavyweight Champion crowned. You can see the results from the company’s Destination 2021: Back To Budokan show below per Fightful. It aired from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Fite TV:
* Akitoshi Saito defeated Kinya Okada
* Daiki Inaba, Yasutaka Yano & Atsushi Kotoge defeated Kai Fujimura, Hajime Ohara & YO-HEY
* M’s Alliance (Masato Tanaka & Masaaki Mochizuki) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi & Mohammed Yone
* Takashi Sugiura, Kendo Kashin, Kazushi Sakuraba, Kazunari Murakami, Kazuyuki Fujita & NOSAWA Rongai defeated Kongoh (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masa Kitamiya, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke, Hao & Nio)
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Stinger (Yoshinari Ogawa & HAYATA) (c) defeated Ikuto Hidaka & Kotaro Suzuki to retain the titles.
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Seiki Yoshioka defeated Daisuke Harada (c) to win the title.
* Atsushi Kotoge challenged Yoshioka following the bout.
* Yoshiki Inamura & Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Jun Akiyama & Naomichi Marufuji.
* GHC National Championship Match: Kenoh (c) defeated Masakatsu Funaki
* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Keiji Mutoh defeated Go Shiozaki (c) to win the title.
豪腕も返す！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/LCWTBNXgmJ #noah_ghc #ノア日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/XZ23psZVSe
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) February 12, 2021
.@muto_keiji has done it!!#AndNew #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/jPca1GZaCm
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 12, 2021
* Kaito Kiyomiya challenged Mutoh following the bout.
