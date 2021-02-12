Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination 2021: Back To Budokan Results – New GHC Champion Crowned, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s latest event took place this morning and saw a new GHC Heavyweight Champion crowned. You can see the results from the company’s Destination 2021: Back To Budokan show below per Fightful. It aired from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Fite TV:

* Akitoshi Saito defeated Kinya Okada

* Daiki Inaba, Yasutaka Yano & Atsushi Kotoge defeated Kai Fujimura, Hajime Ohara & YO-HEY

* M’s Alliance (Masato Tanaka & Masaaki Mochizuki) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi & Mohammed Yone

* Takashi Sugiura, Kendo Kashin, Kazushi Sakuraba, Kazunari Murakami, Kazuyuki Fujita & NOSAWA Rongai defeated Kongoh (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masa Kitamiya, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke, Hao & Nio)

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Stinger (Yoshinari Ogawa & HAYATA) (c) defeated Ikuto Hidaka & Kotaro Suzuki to retain the titles.

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Seiki Yoshioka defeated Daisuke Harada (c) to win the title.

* Atsushi Kotoge challenged Yoshioka following the bout.

* Yoshiki Inamura & Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Jun Akiyama & Naomichi Marufuji.

* GHC National Championship Match: Kenoh (c) defeated Masakatsu Funaki

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Keiji Mutoh defeated Go Shiozaki (c) to win the title.

* Kaito Kiyomiya challenged Mutoh following the bout.