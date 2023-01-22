wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Muta Final Bye-Bye Results: Muta Partners With Sting & Darby Allin, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show took place on Sunday morning, which saw Muta partner with Sting & Darby Allin plus more. The show took place in Yokohama, Japan and aired on Wrestle Universe; you can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Kongo def. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka
* Jungle Kyona & Saori Anou def. Maya Yukihi & Natsu Sumire
* Timothy Thatcher def. Masaaki Mochizuki
* Alejandro, Junta Miyawaki & Yasutaka Yano def. Eita, NOSAWA Rongai & Yoshinari Ogawa. NOSAWA cut Miyawaki’s hair after.
* Good Looking Guys def. Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura
* GHC Martial Arts Rules Match: Kazushi Sakuraba def. Hideki Suzuki
* Lucha Libre Rules Match: AMAKUSA, Ninja Mack & Ultimo Dragon def. Dante Leon, Kzy & YO-HEY
* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Kaito Kiyomiya, Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura def. Kongo
* Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin def. AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji
鈴木秀樹の意識が！！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/I9yUUn6ccG #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/yhXfZKnGJV
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) January 22, 2023
船木が清宮を張る！！ばちばち！！ @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/I9yUUn6ccG #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/GJIBtMthXT
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) January 22, 2023
😈 GREAT MUTA WINS HIS LAST EVER MATCH!
After a scorpion death drop, a coffin drop and a Shining Wizard, Muta pins HAKUSHI! #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/GSYK9GqOxi
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 22, 2023