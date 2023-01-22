Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Muta Final Bye-Bye Results: Muta Partners With Sting & Darby Allin, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show took place on Sunday morning, which saw Muta partner with Sting & Darby Allin plus more. The show took place in Yokohama, Japan and aired on Wrestle Universe; you can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Kongo def. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka

* Jungle Kyona & Saori Anou def. Maya Yukihi & Natsu Sumire

* Timothy Thatcher def. Masaaki Mochizuki

* Alejandro, Junta Miyawaki & Yasutaka Yano def. Eita, NOSAWA Rongai & Yoshinari Ogawa. NOSAWA cut Miyawaki’s hair after.

* Good Looking Guys def. Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura

* GHC Martial Arts Rules Match: Kazushi Sakuraba def. Hideki Suzuki

* Lucha Libre Rules Match: AMAKUSA, Ninja Mack & Ultimo Dragon def. Dante Leon, Kzy & YO-HEY

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Kaito Kiyomiya, Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura def. Kongo

* Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin def. AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji