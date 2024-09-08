wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH UK Tour Night One Results 9.6.24: Tag Team Main Event, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH held the first night of their UK tour on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the PROGRESS-supported show, which took place in Edinburgh, Scotland, below (per Cagematch.net):
* AMAKUSA & YO-HEY def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew
* Grado & Naomichi Marufuji def. HAYATA & Tate Mayfairs
* Ulka Sasaki def. LJ Cleary
* Los Golpeadores and Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) fought to a time limit draw.
* Kenoh def. Gene Munny
* Axel Tischer def. Taishi Ozawa
* Yoshiki Inamura def. Will Kroos
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Manabu Soya
* Kaito Kiyomiya & Masa Kitamiya def. Jack Morris & Saxon Huxley
