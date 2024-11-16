List of Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown and Backstage Notes

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Shane Helms produced Bayley vs. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae. RAW talent are not included in the women’s US title tournament and weren’t told why. They also were not told if they would get their own secondary title. There were some who were against airing the tournament graphic as they felt it gave away the Nia Jax vs. Naomi main event.

* Jamie Noble produced LA Knight vs. Berto, as well as the Bloodline segments. Michael Kirshenbaum and Colin Clark were the writers of the Bloodline promo.

* Shinsuke Nakamura’s return had been planned for weeks. He wasn’t listed on internal sheets, just the script.

* Bobby Roode produced Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits.

* Petey Williams produced Naomi vs. Nia Jax.

* Nick Aldis produced all three dark matches (Braun Strowman vs. Carlito, LWO vs. Judgment Day, Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci) as well as Andrade vs. Dragon Lee for WWE Speed.

* Chad Barbash wrote the Cody Rhodes promo.