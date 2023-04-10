A new report has the list of producers for last week’s AEW Dynamite, Rampage & Battle Of the Belts VI. Fightful Select reports that the following producers are worked the shows.

The report notes that it’s not clear who “Jon” is. It is not Serpentico (Jonathan Rivera), as he is listed as something else.

AEW Dynamite:

* Jerry Lynn produced Ricky Starks, Jay White, Juice Robinson.

* Dustin Rhodes produced House of Black vs. Best Friends.

* BJ Whitmer produced Riho vs. Jamie Hayter.

* “Jon” produced Acclaimed and 2pointO.

* Pat Buck produced the MJF Day segment.

* Sonjay Dutt & Sarah Stock produced Komander vs. Sammy Guevara.

* QT Marshall produced Hook vs. Ethan Page.

* Serpentico produced Blackpool Combat Club vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alvarez & Brother Greatness.

* Dean Malenko produced The Gunns vs. FTR.

AEW Rampage:

* Serpentico produced Ethan Page vs. Hook.

* Pat Buck produced Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. The Infantry, Bobby Orlando and LFG.

* Dustin Rhodes produced Lee Moriarty vs. Darby Allin.

* BJ Whitmer produced Anna Jay.A.S vs. Julia Hart.

Battle of the Belts VI:

* Sonjay Dutt produced Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico.

* Billy Gunn produced Billie Starkz vs. Jade Cargill.

* Sarah Stock produced Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall vs. Lucha Bros.