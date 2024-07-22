wrestling / News
Producers From Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has the producers and from last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes’ promo.
* Shawn Daivari produced Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes.
* Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green.
* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight & Logan Paul contract signing.
* Jason Jordan produced Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton.
* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under.
* Nick Aldis produced the Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell dark match and Baron Corbin vs. Andrade for WWE Speed.
