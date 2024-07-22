Producers From Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the producers and from last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes’ promo.

* Shawn Daivari produced Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes.

* Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green.

* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight & Logan Paul contract signing.

* Jason Jordan produced Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton.

* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under.

* Nick Aldis produced the Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell dark match and Baron Corbin vs. Andrade for WWE Speed.