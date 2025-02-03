Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Announces Training Seminar For Induction Weekend

The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced a training seminar for its Hall of Fame induction weekend. The organization issued a press release announcing the news on Monday, which reads (per PWInsider):

2025 TNTHOF weekend will feature an all-day multi-session training seminar with many of the greatest training minds of a generation. Registration for the 2025 Tragos/Thesz HOF Training Seminar is now open (This seminar is for trained professional wrestlers and referees). This will be Saturday July 19, 2025 starting at 9 AM at the Waterloo Convention Center. It will go approximately 6 hours with a break for lunch. Lunch is included and served on the premises. The times are approximate and may change slightly based on how the session is going. Les Thatcher, Ron Hutchison, D’Lo Brown, Joe Malenko, and James Beard are sharing their combined 200+ years of experience, and Pro Wrestling Hall of Famers will be stopping by throughout the day.

We will be limiting this to 20 students, and the cost, including all training sessions, lunch, and time for questions with trainers will be $125. If you would like to do the seminar and ADD an ALL ACCESS pass including the banquet, it will only be $75 more. That includes two meals, 3 days of professional wrestling roundtables, discussions, seminars, and the Pro Wrestling show.

E-mail [email protected] to reserve your spot today. As always, 100 percent of all monies received will go to the George Tragos /Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.