PROGRESS Chapter 152 Results: For The Love of Progress

PROGRESS Wrestling held their event Chapter 152: For the Love of Progress last night at BEC Arena in Manchester, England, UK. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Rob Drake def. Brady Phillips

* Luke Jacobs def. JJ Webb

* Raven Creed def. Dani Luna

* Dan Moloney def. Robbie X

* Rhio def. Skye Smitson (w/ Lana Austin & LA Taylor)

* Millie McKenzie def. LA Taylor (w/ Lana Austin & Skye Smitson)

* Tate Mayfairs def. Gene Munny

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) def. Man Like DeReiss

* Dominatus Regnum (Bullit, Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Spike Trivet) def. Sanity (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) & Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

🙌 SAnitY have FINALLY reunited here today at For The Love Of PROGRESS! 🔥 What a main event this is going to be!#PROGRESSWrestling #Chapter152 pic.twitter.com/dNyuWJ3ipD — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 28, 2023