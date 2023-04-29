wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 152 Results: For The Love of Progress

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PROGRESS Wrestling Logo Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling held their event Chapter 152: For the Love of Progress last night at BEC Arena in Manchester, England, UK. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Rob Drake def. Brady Phillips
* Luke Jacobs def. JJ Webb
* Raven Creed def. Dani Luna
* Dan Moloney def. Robbie X
* Rhio def. Skye Smitson (w/ Lana Austin & LA Taylor)
* Millie McKenzie def. LA Taylor (w/ Lana Austin & Skye Smitson)
* Tate Mayfairs def. Gene Munny
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) def. Man Like DeReiss
* Dominatus Regnum (Bullit, Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Spike Trivet) def. Sanity (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) & Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PROGRESS, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading