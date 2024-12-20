PROGRESS Owner Is Open To Promotion Becoming Part of WWE ID Program

In an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show (via Fightful), PROGRESS owner Lee McAteer was asked about the possibility of the promotion becoming part of the WWE ID program. There are several promotions already included, although PROGRESS is not at this time.

McAteer said: “Well, the reality is we have a, great relationship still with WWE. We still continue to talk to them on a fairly regular basis. Sorry to be a kind of like cloak and dagger type answer to it but let’s see where the conversations go to. Of course, we’ve got Meiko, who’s going to be coming on to our show in February. Obviously, a former PROGRESS champion and obviously part of WWE. So, of course, I suppose if nothing else, that shows you the kind of relationship that we have and you know, I guess the main thing for us from a progress or a defy perspective is we want to work with everybody. You know, if something’s good for business, if something’s good for the fans, then we want to be all over it. But of course, it’s from a selfish perspective, of course, we’re going to think our own particular brands first. But, you know, we’d love to work with as many people as we possibly can and no door is short we’ve always talked about this forbidden door. But as I said, alongside Martin, when we first took over Progress, we don’t want a forbidden door. We want to have welcome mats at every single door from all these different companies, because i’m a great believer that the more you work together, the more we grow the scene, the better it is for everybody. So, you know, I’m excited on a personal level to see where our relationship goes with WWE, but that’s not to say that we’re not excited in terms of working with AEW, TNA etc.“