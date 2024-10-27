PROGRESS Chapter 172 Results 10.27.24: Rhio Defends Women’s Title, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 172: Werewolves Of London show on Sunday, featuring Rhio defending the PROGRESS Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results from the London show, which streamed live on TrillerTV+, below as sent along by the promotion:

* DEFY Wrestling World Championship Match: KENTA def. Cara Noir

* Gene Munny & Will Kroos def. Sunshine Machine

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. The Experience

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Man Like DeReiss

* Ricky Knight Jr def. Connor Mills, Mike D Vecchio and Zozaya

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Simon Miller def. Paul Robinson

* Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) def. Eddie Dennis & Tate Mayfairs

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Lizzy Evo