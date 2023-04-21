Promoter Reportedly Wants To Hold Goldberg Wrestle In Israel

As previously reported, Goldberg seemed frustrated with WWE for not giving him a retirement match as they agreed to. He also noted that he was considering his own retirement tour.

He said: “So, if I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that’s a possibility. Hey, I’m a businessman and I’m fortunately in the position, I firmly believe, to where I can still make it happen. At the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off and until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up. So, anything and everything is an option. I’m very much leaning toward promoting it myself and doing a four city world tour.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a wrestling promoter in Israel named Gary Roif is interested in having Goldberg wrestle in the country. Whether or not he agrees, or if it would be his last match, is unclear.

Dave Meltzer also speculated that Tony Khan may want to bring in Goldberg to AEW, but noted that with what ‘Da Man’ was earning in WWE, it may not be cost-effective.