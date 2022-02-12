wrestling / News
Puma King Announced for MLW SuperFight
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that the luchador Puma King will be appearing at MLW’s SuperFight card later this month in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see the full announcement below:
Third generation luchador Puma King pounces back into MLW Feb. 26 in Charlotte at SuperFight
See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE
High-flying feline luchador Puma King looks to pounce the competition as he returns to Major League Wrestling on Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com.
The coolest cat around looks to keep his purrrfect record in MLW intact as the popular luchador hopes to impress MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran and score a title shot.
A member of one of lucha libre’s grandest families, Puma King is a third generation luchador known for his feline finesse and causing a little mischief around the mat.
Having found success in both singles and tag team action, Puma King has aspirations of pawsession of championship gold in MLW and the road to gold starts in Charlotte.
Who will step up and scrap with Puma King? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards
🪜Stairway to Hell
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Killer Kross arrives in MLW
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!
Grudge Match!
nZo vs. KC Navarro
4-Way for National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Cesar Duran
World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan
Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout
Ricky & Kerry Morton
Arez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
Myron Reed
TJP
Alex Shelley
Puma King
Gino Medina
Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:30 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.
The venue is located at:
310 N Kings Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28204
Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.
