wrestling / News

Punishment Martinez Reports to WWE Performance Center

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Punishment Martinez

– Punishment Martinez has officially begun working at the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider reports that Martinez started at the Center on Tuesday. He finished up with ROH last month after letting his contract expire in August.

Martinez appeared in a picture of the Performance Center roster posted by Diamond Dallas Page to Twitter today, which you can see below.

