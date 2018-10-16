wrestling / News
Punishment Martinez Reports to WWE Performance Center
October 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Punishment Martinez has officially begun working at the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider reports that Martinez started at the Center on Tuesday. He finished up with ROH last month after letting his contract expire in August.
Martinez appeared in a picture of the Performance Center roster posted by Diamond Dallas Page to Twitter today, which you can see below.
Im down at @WWEPerformCtr again showing these WARRIORS how much @ddpyoga can improve their performance in the ring and help with injuring recovery. #DDPYWORKS I wanna know who your favorite @WWENXT performer is in the picture! pic.twitter.com/lxX6SKjJ8x
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) October 16, 2018