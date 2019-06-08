wrestling / News
Pursuit Airs Last Week’s Episode of Impact Instead of New Episode
– Impact Wrestling’s television partner has messed up again, airing a rerun of last week’s Impact on Friday instead of a new episode. Several fans posted to Twitter to note that a replay of the previous episode appeared to be on the air, prompting the Impact Wrestling Twitter account to direct fans to the Twitch stream as you can see below.
Impact’s relationship with Pursuit since coming on board in December of last year has been fraught with issues. The channel did not acknowledge or promote Impact initially and, as of April, still had not corrected the channel guide listings for the show. An episode last month did not return from an ad break on the channel, leading to reported frustration within the company.
Our live coverage of this week’s show is here. In addition to Pursuit, the show is simulcast on Twitch.
Most of us are getting the episode from last week
— ☠🌹Hiveling_JD☠🌹 (@JoeDiano247) June 8, 2019
Fix pursuit channel!
— Trevor S #KacyCatanzaro #MightyKacy (@ReeTre2) June 8, 2019
I'd love to see this, but last week's show is playing on Pursuit right now.
— Will Black (@BlackDrawsStuff) June 8, 2019
a frickin repeat. Pursuit channel is straight garbage and Impact is about to be demolished by AEW…
— Johnny Zimmerman (@BagODoorknobs) June 8, 2019
If you are currently seeing last week's episode of #IMPACT on @PursuitChannel, head over to @Twitch for tonight's new episode:
▶️ – https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7 pic.twitter.com/hBWHDWBpWj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 8, 2019
