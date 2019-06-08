Pursuit Airs Last Week’s Episode of Impact Instead of New Episode

– Impact Wrestling’s television partner has messed up again, airing a rerun of last week’s Impact on Friday instead of a new episode. Several fans posted to Twitter to note that a replay of the previous episode appeared to be on the air, prompting the Impact Wrestling Twitter account to direct fans to the Twitch stream as you can see below.

Impact’s relationship with Pursuit since coming on board in December of last year has been fraught with issues. The channel did not acknowledge or promote Impact initially and, as of April, still had not corrected the channel guide listings for the show. An episode last month did not return from an ad break on the channel, leading to reported frustration within the company.

Our live coverage of this week’s show is here. In addition to Pursuit, the show is simulcast on Twitch.

