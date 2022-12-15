PWG Announces New Competitor For Battle of Los Angeles 2023

An 18th competitor has been named for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023. PWG announced on Wednesaday night that one more competitor has been added to the tournament due to Mike Bailey being unable to compete on night one. As noted below, Bailey will have his first-round match on night two. As a result, PWG has announced an extra entrant, with one of the matches on night one determining Bailey’s opponent on night two.

The new competitor is SB KENTo, who joins a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, Daniel Garcia, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Hijo del Vikingo.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night One of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. He will still be in the tournament, as he agreed to do his first round match on Night Two of the tournament! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022

Rather than take a match off the card, an 18th entrant will be added to the tournament. One of the matches on Night One will now determine who faces "Speedball" Mike Bailey in his first round match on Night Two! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022