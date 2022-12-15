wrestling / News

PWG Announces New Competitor For Battle of Los Angeles 2023

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Image Credit: PWG

An 18th competitor has been named for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023. PWG announced on Wednesaday night that one more competitor has been added to the tournament due to Mike Bailey being unable to compete on night one. As noted below, Bailey will have his first-round match on night two. As a result, PWG has announced an extra entrant, with one of the matches on night one determining Bailey’s opponent on night two.

The new competitor is SB KENTo, who joins a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, Daniel Garcia, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Hijo del Vikingo.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

